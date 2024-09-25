Breaking: Georgia school closings, event cancellations due to Hurricane Helene
High surf advisory affecting Bryan and Chatham counties Thursday and Friday

By The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
On Wednesday at 3:01 p.m. a high surf advisory was issued by the National Weather Service valid from Thursday 2 p.m. until Friday 5 p.m.

The NWS adds, "Large breaking waves up 5 feet expected in the surf zone."

"Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water," explains the NWS. "Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don't swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help."

Source: The National Weather Service

