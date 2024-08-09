Atlanta Weather

Update: Heat advisory issued for Southeast Georgia until Friday evening

An updated heat advisory was issued by the National Weather Service on Friday at 1:35 a.m. valid for Friday between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. The advisory is for Inland Nassau, Inland St. Johns, Inland Flagler, Eastern Hamilton, Coastal Nassau, Coastal Duval, Eastern Clay, Coastal St. Johns, Eastern Alachua, Eastern Putnam, Coastal Flagler, Eastern Marion, Western Hamilton, Trout River, Western Clay, Western Alachua, Western Putnam, Central Marion, Northern Columbia, South Central Duval, Western Marion, Southeastern Columbia, Western Duval, Southwestern Columbia, Inland Camden, Northern Ware, Northeastern Charlton, Southern Ware and Western Charlton as well as Suwannee, Baker, Union, Bradford, Gilchrist, Coffee, Jeff Davis, Bacon, Appling, Wayne, Atkinson, Pierce, Brantley, Glynn, Echols, Clinch and Camden counties.

The NWS says, "Heat index values up to 111 degrees expected."

"Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses," comments the NWS.

NWS Heat wave safety tips: Stay safe with these recommendations

Stay hydrated: Drink plenty of fluids.

Find cool shelter: Opt for an air-conditioned room to stay comfortable.

Avoid sun exposure: Stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Child and pet safety: Take every precaution to never leave young children and pets alone in vehicles, especially in extreme heat when car interiors can quickly become hazardous.

Caution outdoors: If you work or spend time outside, be sure to take additional safety measures.

Select the ideal time: Consider rescheduling strenuous activities to early morning or evening if possible.

Recognize heat-related issues: Know how to recognize the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Dress comfortably: Select lightweight and loose-fitting outfits for enhanced comfort.

Additional tips for outdoor workers:

• The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) recommends frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned areas for outdoor workers.

• If someone succumbs to the heat, promptly relocate them to a cool, shaded location.

• In emergencies, call 911 for immediate assistance.

These NWS heat safety directives are essential for safeguarding your well-being when facing high temperatures. Stay well-informed and take the necessary precautions to shield yourself and others from the potential hazards of extreme heat.

Source: The National Weather Service

