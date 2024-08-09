Update: Heat advisory issued for Southeast Georgia until Friday evening

NWS Heat wave safety tips: Stay safe with these recommendations

• Stay hydrated: Drink plenty of fluids.

• Find cool shelter: Opt for an air-conditioned room to stay comfortable.

• Avoid sun exposure: Stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

• Child and pet safety: Take every precaution to never leave young children and pets alone in vehicles, especially in extreme heat when car interiors can quickly become hazardous.

• Caution outdoors: If you work or spend time outside, be sure to take additional safety measures.

• Select the ideal time: Consider rescheduling strenuous activities to early morning or evening if possible.

• Recognize heat-related issues: Know how to recognize the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

• Dress comfortably: Select lightweight and loose-fitting outfits for enhanced comfort.

Additional tips for outdoor workers:

• The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) recommends frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned areas for outdoor workers.

• If someone succumbs to the heat, promptly relocate them to a cool, shaded location.

• In emergencies, call 911 for immediate assistance.

These NWS heat safety directives are essential for safeguarding your well-being when facing high temperatures. Stay well-informed and take the necessary precautions to shield yourself and others from the potential hazards of extreme heat.

Source: The National Weather Service