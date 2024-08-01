Heat advisory issued for Georgia until Thursday evening

A heat advisory was issued by the National Weather Service on Thursday at 2:48 a.m. valid for Thursday between noon and 7 p.m. The advisory is for Northern Lancaster, Southern Lancaster, Northwestern Orangeburg, Central Orangeburg and Southeastern Orangeburg as well as Lincoln, McDuffie, Columbia, Richmond, Burke, Chesterfield, McCormick, Newberry, Fairfield, Kershaw, Edgefield, Saluda, Lexington, Richland, Lee, Aiken, Sumter, Barnwell, Calhoun, Clarendon and Bamberg counties.
The NWS adds to expect, "Heat index values up to 109 degrees expected."
"Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses," comments the NWS.
NWS Heat safety: A guide to staying safe in high temperatures
• Stay hydrated: Remember to drink plenty of fluids.
• Seek cool shelter: Stay indoors in an air-conditioned room to keep cool.
• Avoid sun exposure: Stay out of the sun, and make sure to check up on relatives and neighbors.
• Child and pet safety: Take every precaution to never leave young children and pets alone in vehicles, especially in extreme heat when car interiors can quickly become hazardous.
• Caution outdoors: When working or spending time outside, take extra precautions.
• Optimal timing: Consider rescheduling strenuous activities to early morning or evening if possible.
• Recognize heat-related issues: Recognize the warning signs and familiarize yourself with symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
• Stay cool with clothing: Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing.
Additional recommendations for outdoor workers:
• For outdoor workers, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) recommends regular rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned areas.
• If someone is overwhelmed by the heat, swiftly relocate them to a cool, shaded location.
• In emergency situations, dial 911 for immediate assistance.
These NWS heat safety directives are essential for safeguarding your well-being when facing high temperatures. Stay well-informed and take the necessary precautions to shield yourself and others from the potential hazards of extreme heat.
Source: The National Weather Service