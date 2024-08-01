Heat advisory issued for Georgia until Thursday evening

NWS Heat safety: A guide to staying safe in high temperatures

• Stay hydrated: Remember to drink plenty of fluids.

• Seek cool shelter: Stay indoors in an air-conditioned room to keep cool.

• Avoid sun exposure: Stay out of the sun, and make sure to check up on relatives and neighbors.

• Child and pet safety: Take every precaution to never leave young children and pets alone in vehicles, especially in extreme heat when car interiors can quickly become hazardous.

• Caution outdoors: When working or spending time outside, take extra precautions.

• Optimal timing: Consider rescheduling strenuous activities to early morning or evening if possible.

• Recognize heat-related issues: Recognize the warning signs and familiarize yourself with symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

• Stay cool with clothing: Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing.

Additional recommendations for outdoor workers:

• For outdoor workers, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) recommends regular rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned areas.

• If someone is overwhelmed by the heat, swiftly relocate them to a cool, shaded location.

• In emergency situations, dial 911 for immediate assistance.

These NWS heat safety directives are essential for safeguarding your well-being when facing high temperatures. Stay well-informed and take the necessary precautions to shield yourself and others from the potential hazards of extreme heat.

Source: The National Weather Service