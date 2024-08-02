Heat advisory issued for Georgia until Friday evening

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory at 3:50 a.m. on Friday valid for Friday between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. The advisory is for Northern Lancaster, Southern Lancaster, Northwestern Orangeburg, Central Orangeburg and Southeastern Orangeburg as well as Lincoln, McDuffie, Columbia, Richmond, Burke, Chesterfield, McCormick, Newberry, Fairfield, Kershaw, Edgefield, Saluda, Lexington, Richland, Lee, Aiken, Sumter, Barnwell, Calhoun, Clarendon and Bamberg counties.
The NWS states to anticipate, "Heat index values up to 109 degrees expected."
"Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur," comments the NWS.
Beating the heat: NWS Heat safety guidelines
• Stay hydrated: Drink plenty of fluids.
• Seek cool shelter: Stay in an air-conditioned room.
• Avoid sun exposure: Stay out of the sun, and make sure to check up on relatives and neighbors.
• Child and pet safety: Do not leave young children and pets unattended in vehicles when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.
• Caution outdoors: When working or spending time outside, take extra precautions.
• Select the ideal time: When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.
• Recognize heat-related issues: Familiarize yourself with warning signs and how tp recognize the symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
• Dress for comfort: Wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing to stay comfortable.
Additional tips for outdoor workers:
• For outdoor workers, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) recommends regular rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned areas.
• If someone is overwhelmed by the heat, swiftly relocate them to a cool, shaded location.
• In emergencies, call 911 for immediate assistance.
These NWS heat safety recommendations are vital for your well-being during periods of high temperatures. Stay informed and take the necessary steps to protect yourself and others from the heat's potentially dangerous effects.
Source: The National Weather Service