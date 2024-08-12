Heat advisory for Southeast Georgia until Monday evening

NWS Heat safety: Protecting yourself in hot conditions

• Stay hydrated: Drink plenty of fluids.

• Find cool shelter: Stay indoors in an air-conditioned room to keep cool.

• Avoid sun exposure: Stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

• Child and pet safety: Do not leave young children and pets unattended in vehicles when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

• Caution outdoors: If you must work or spend time outdoors, take extra precautions.

• Optimal timing: If possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening when the heat is less intense.

• Recognize heat-related issues: Know how to recognize the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

• Dress for comfort: Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing to stay cool.

Additional tips for outdoor workers:

• For outdoor workers, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) recommends regular rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned areas.

• If someone is overwhelmed by the heat, swiftly relocate them to a cool, shaded location.

• In emergency situations, dial 911 for immediate assistance.

These NWS heat safety recommendations are vital for your well-being during periods of high temperatures. Stay informed and take the necessary steps to protect yourself and others from the heat's potentially dangerous effects.

Source: The National Weather Service