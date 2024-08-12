Heat advisory for Southeast Georgia until Monday evening

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory at 12:55 a.m. on Monday valid for Monday between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. The advisory is for Inland Nassau, Inland St. Johns, Inland Flagler, Eastern Hamilton, Coastal Nassau, Coastal Duval, Eastern Clay, Coastal St. Johns, Eastern Alachua, Eastern Putnam, Coastal Flagler, Eastern Marion, Western Hamilton, Trout River, Western Clay, Western Alachua, Western Putnam, Central Marion, Northern Columbia, South Central Duval, Western Marion, Southeastern Columbia, Western Duval, Southwestern Columbia, Inland Camden, Northern Ware, Northeastern Charlton, Southern Ware and Western Charlton as well as Suwannee, Baker, Union, Bradford, Gilchrist, Wayne, Pierce, Brantley, Glynn, Echols, Clinch and Camden counties.
The NWS comments, "Heat index values up to 111 degrees expected."
"Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses," describes the NWS.
NWS Heat safety: Protecting yourself in hot conditions
• Stay hydrated: Drink plenty of fluids.
• Find cool shelter: Stay indoors in an air-conditioned room to keep cool.
• Avoid sun exposure: Stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
• Child and pet safety: Do not leave young children and pets unattended in vehicles when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.
• Caution outdoors: If you must work or spend time outdoors, take extra precautions.
• Optimal timing: If possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening when the heat is less intense.
• Recognize heat-related issues: Know how to recognize the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
• Dress for comfort: Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing to stay cool.
Additional tips for outdoor workers:
• For outdoor workers, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) recommends regular rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned areas.
• If someone is overwhelmed by the heat, swiftly relocate them to a cool, shaded location.
• In emergency situations, dial 911 for immediate assistance.
These NWS heat safety recommendations are vital for your well-being during periods of high temperatures. Stay informed and take the necessary steps to protect yourself and others from the heat's potentially dangerous effects.
Source: The National Weather Service