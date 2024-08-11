Heat advisory for Savannah until Sunday evening

A heat advisory was issued by the National Weather Service on Sunday at 3:12 a.m. valid for Sunday between noon and 6 p.m. The advisory is for Inland Liberty, Coastal Liberty, Inland McIntosh, Coastal McIntosh, Inland Jasper, Coastal Colleton and Coastal Jasper as well as Effingham, Bryan, Chatham, Long and Beaufort counties.
The NWS states, "Heat index values up to 110 degrees expected."
"Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses," states the NWS.
Mastering the heat: NWS Guidelines for staying safe in high temperatures
• Stay hydrated: Keep yourself well-hydrated by drinking plenty of fluids.
• Seek shelter: Stay indoors in an air-conditioned room to keep cool.
• Avoid sun exposure: Stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
• Child and pet safety: Do not leave young children and pets unattended in vehicles when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.
• Caution outdoors: Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside.
• Select the ideal time: Whenever possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening hours when temperatures are more manageable.
• Recognize heat-related issues: Recognize the warning signs and familiarize yourself with symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
• Dress for comfort: Wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing to stay comfortable.
Additional recommendations for outdoor workers:
• For outdoor workers, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) recommends regular rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned areas.
• If someone succumbs to the heat, promptly relocate them to a cool, shaded location.
• In emergencies, call 911 for immediate assistance.
These NWS heat safety recommendations are vital for your well-being during periods of high temperatures. Stay informed and take the necessary steps to protect yourself and others from the heat's potentially dangerous effects.
Source: The National Weather Service