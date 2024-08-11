Heat advisory for Savannah until Sunday evening

Mastering the heat: NWS Guidelines for staying safe in high temperatures

• Stay hydrated: Keep yourself well-hydrated by drinking plenty of fluids.

• Seek shelter: Stay indoors in an air-conditioned room to keep cool.

• Avoid sun exposure: Stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

• Child and pet safety: Do not leave young children and pets unattended in vehicles when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

• Caution outdoors: Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside.

• Select the ideal time: Whenever possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening hours when temperatures are more manageable.

• Recognize heat-related issues: Recognize the warning signs and familiarize yourself with symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

• Dress for comfort: Wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing to stay comfortable.

Additional recommendations for outdoor workers:

• For outdoor workers, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) recommends regular rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned areas.

• If someone succumbs to the heat, promptly relocate them to a cool, shaded location.

• In emergencies, call 911 for immediate assistance.

These NWS heat safety recommendations are vital for your well-being during periods of high temperatures. Stay informed and take the necessary steps to protect yourself and others from the heat's potentially dangerous effects.

Source: The National Weather Service