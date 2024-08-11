Atlanta Weather

Heat advisory for Savannah until Sunday evening

ajc.com

By The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
33 minutes ago

A heat advisory was issued by the National Weather Service on Sunday at 3:12 a.m. valid for Sunday between noon and 6 p.m. The advisory is for Inland Liberty, Coastal Liberty, Inland McIntosh, Coastal McIntosh, Inland Jasper, Coastal Colleton and Coastal Jasper as well as Effingham, Bryan, Chatham, Long and Beaufort counties.

The NWS states, "Heat index values up to 110 degrees expected."

"Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses," states the NWS.

Mastering the heat: NWS Guidelines for staying safe in high temperatures

Stay hydrated: Keep yourself well-hydrated by drinking plenty of fluids.

Seek shelter: Stay indoors in an air-conditioned room to keep cool.

Avoid sun exposure: Stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Child and pet safety: Do not leave young children and pets unattended in vehicles when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.

Caution outdoors: Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside.

Select the ideal time: Whenever possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening hours when temperatures are more manageable.

Recognize heat-related issues: Recognize the warning signs and familiarize yourself with symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Dress for comfort: Wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing to stay comfortable.

Additional recommendations for outdoor workers:

• For outdoor workers, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) recommends regular rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned areas.

• If someone succumbs to the heat, promptly relocate them to a cool, shaded location.

• In emergencies, call 911 for immediate assistance.

These NWS heat safety recommendations are vital for your well-being during periods of high temperatures. Stay informed and take the necessary steps to protect yourself and others from the heat's potentially dangerous effects.

Source: The National Weather Service

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Update: Heat advisory previously issued will expire at 6 p.m.
Placeholder Image

Update: Heat advisory affecting Wilkes, Morgan, Greene, Taliaferro, Jasper, Putnam...
Placeholder Image

Southeast Georgia under a heat advisory until Sunday evening2h ago
Placeholder Image

Heat advisory for Glynn County until Saturday evening
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Southeast Georgia under a heat advisory until Sunday evening2h ago
Update: Flood warning issued for Savannah until further notice
Update: Flood warning issued for Southeast Georgia until early Tuesday evening
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

From skeet to track, 16 medal winners in the Summer Olympics have Georgia ties
Passengers sue Delta over refunds from July meltdown, cancellations
Soldier in My Lai massacre lived quietly in Georgia for decades