Heat advisory for Savannah until Saturday evening

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory at 3:45 a.m. on Saturday valid for Saturday between noon and 6 p.m. The advisory is for Coastal Liberty, Inland McIntosh, Coastal McIntosh, Inland Colleton, Inland Berkeley, Coastal Colleton, Coastal Jasper and Tidal Berkeley as well as Bryan, Chatham, Dorchester, Beaufort and Charleston counties.
The NWS says, "Heat index values up to 110 degrees expected."
"Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses," describes the NWS.
Beating the heat: NWS Heat safety guidelines
• Stay hydrated: Keep yourself well-hydrated by drinking plenty of fluids.
• Seek cool shelter: Stay in an air-conditioned room.
• Avoid sun exposure: Avoid direct sun exposure, protect yourself and check on vulnerable relatives and neighbors.
• Child and pet safety: Never leave young children and pets alone in vehicles, especially during hot weather when car interiors can become dangerously hot in a matter of minutes.
• Caution outdoors: When working or spending time outside, take extra precautions.
• Optimal timing: Whenever possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening hours when temperatures are more manageable.
• Recognize heat-related issues: Know how to recognize the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
• Dress comfortably: Wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing to help your body stay cool.
Additional recommendations for outdoor workers:
• The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) recommends frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned areas for outdoor workers.
• If someone succumbs to the heat, promptly relocate them to a cool, shaded location.
• In emergency situations, dial 911 for immediate assistance.
These NWS heat safety recommendations are vital for your well-being during periods of high temperatures. Stay informed and take the necessary steps to protect yourself and others from the heat's potentially dangerous effects.
Source: The National Weather Service