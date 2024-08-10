Heat advisory for Savannah until Saturday evening

Beating the heat: NWS Heat safety guidelines

• Stay hydrated: Keep yourself well-hydrated by drinking plenty of fluids.

• Seek cool shelter: Stay in an air-conditioned room.

• Avoid sun exposure: Avoid direct sun exposure, protect yourself and check on vulnerable relatives and neighbors.

• Child and pet safety: Never leave young children and pets alone in vehicles, especially during hot weather when car interiors can become dangerously hot in a matter of minutes.

• Caution outdoors: When working or spending time outside, take extra precautions.

• Optimal timing: Whenever possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening hours when temperatures are more manageable.

• Recognize heat-related issues: Know how to recognize the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

• Dress comfortably: Wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing to help your body stay cool.

Additional recommendations for outdoor workers:

• The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) recommends frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned areas for outdoor workers.

• If someone succumbs to the heat, promptly relocate them to a cool, shaded location.

• In emergency situations, dial 911 for immediate assistance.

These NWS heat safety recommendations are vital for your well-being during periods of high temperatures. Stay informed and take the necessary steps to protect yourself and others from the heat's potentially dangerous effects.

Source: The National Weather Service