Heat advisory for Savannah until Monday evening

On Monday at 3:17 a.m. the National Weather Service issued a heat advisory valid for Monday between noon and 6 p.m. The advisory is for Inland Liberty, Coastal Liberty, Inland McIntosh, Coastal McIntosh, Inland Jasper, Coastal Colleton and Coastal Jasper as well as Bryan, Chatham, Long and Beaufort counties.
The NWS states, "Heat index values up to 110 degrees expected."
"Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses," explains the NWS.
NWS Heat safety: Protecting yourself in hot conditions
• Stay hydrated: Keep yourself well-hydrated by drinking plenty of fluids.
• Seek cool shelter: Opt for an air-conditioned room to stay comfortable.
• Avoid sun exposure: Avoid direct sun exposure, protect yourself and check on vulnerable relatives and neighbors.
• Child and pet safety: Never leave young children and pets unattended in vehicles, especially when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures within minutes.
• Caution outdoors: When working or spending time outside, take extra precautions.
• Time your activities wisely: Consider rescheduling strenuous activities to early morning or evening if possible.
• Recognize heat-related issues: Educate yourself about the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
• Dress for comfort: Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing.
Additional recommendations for outdoor workers:
• For outdoor workers, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) recommends regular rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned areas.
• If someone is overwhelmed by the heat, swiftly relocate them to a cool, shaded location.
• In emergency situations, dial 911 for immediate assistance.
These NWS heat safety directives are essential for safeguarding your well-being when facing high temperatures. Stay well-informed and take the necessary precautions to shield yourself and others from the potential hazards of extreme heat.
Source: The National Weather Service