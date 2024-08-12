Heat advisory for Savannah until Monday evening

NWS Heat safety: Protecting yourself in hot conditions

• Stay hydrated: Keep yourself well-hydrated by drinking plenty of fluids.

• Seek cool shelter: Opt for an air-conditioned room to stay comfortable.

• Avoid sun exposure: Avoid direct sun exposure, protect yourself and check on vulnerable relatives and neighbors.

• Child and pet safety: Never leave young children and pets unattended in vehicles, especially when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures within minutes.

• Caution outdoors: When working or spending time outside, take extra precautions.

• Time your activities wisely: Consider rescheduling strenuous activities to early morning or evening if possible.

• Recognize heat-related issues: Educate yourself about the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

• Dress for comfort: Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing.

Additional recommendations for outdoor workers:

• For outdoor workers, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) recommends regular rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned areas.

• If someone is overwhelmed by the heat, swiftly relocate them to a cool, shaded location.

• In emergency situations, dial 911 for immediate assistance.

These NWS heat safety directives are essential for safeguarding your well-being when facing high temperatures. Stay well-informed and take the necessary precautions to shield yourself and others from the potential hazards of extreme heat.

Source: The National Weather Service