Heat advisory for Glynn County until Saturday evening

By The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
50 minutes ago

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory at 5:23 a.m. on Saturday valid for Saturday between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.

The NWS describes, "Heat index values up to 110 degrees expected."

"Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses," comments the NWS.

NWS Heat wave safety tips: Stay safe with these recommendations

Stay hydrated: Remember to drink plenty of fluids.

Find cool shelter: Stay in an air-conditioned room.

Avoid sun exposure: Avoid direct sun exposure, protect yourself and check on vulnerable relatives and neighbors.

Child and pet safety: Exercise vigilance when it comes to young children and pets. Never leave them unattended in vehicles during high temperatures, as car interiors can quickly become dangerously hot.

Caution outdoors: If you must work or spend time outdoors, take extra precautions.

Optimal timing: If possible, move strenuous activities to early morning or evening for more favorable conditions.

Recognize heat-related issues: Learn to identify the warning signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Dress for comfort: Wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing to stay comfortable.

Additional tips for outdoor workers:

• The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) recommends frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned areas for outdoor workers.

• If someone is overwhelmed by the heat, swiftly relocate them to a cool, shaded location.

• In emergencies, call 911 for immediate assistance.

These NWS heat safety recommendations are vital for your well-being during periods of high temperatures. Stay informed and take the necessary steps to protect yourself and others from the heat's potentially dangerous effects.

Source: The National Weather Service

