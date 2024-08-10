Heat advisory for Glynn County until Saturday evening

NWS Heat wave safety tips: Stay safe with these recommendations

• Stay hydrated: Remember to drink plenty of fluids.

• Find cool shelter: Stay in an air-conditioned room.

• Avoid sun exposure: Avoid direct sun exposure, protect yourself and check on vulnerable relatives and neighbors.

• Child and pet safety: Exercise vigilance when it comes to young children and pets. Never leave them unattended in vehicles during high temperatures, as car interiors can quickly become dangerously hot.

• Caution outdoors: If you must work or spend time outdoors, take extra precautions.

• Optimal timing: If possible, move strenuous activities to early morning or evening for more favorable conditions.

• Recognize heat-related issues: Learn to identify the warning signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

• Dress for comfort: Wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing to stay comfortable.

Additional tips for outdoor workers:

• The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) recommends frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned areas for outdoor workers.

• If someone is overwhelmed by the heat, swiftly relocate them to a cool, shaded location.

• In emergencies, call 911 for immediate assistance.

These NWS heat safety recommendations are vital for your well-being during periods of high temperatures. Stay informed and take the necessary steps to protect yourself and others from the heat's potentially dangerous effects.

Source: The National Weather Service