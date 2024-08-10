Heat advisory for Glynn County until Saturday evening

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory at 5:23 a.m. on Saturday valid for Saturday between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.
The NWS describes, "Heat index values up to 110 degrees expected."
"Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses," comments the NWS.
NWS Heat wave safety tips: Stay safe with these recommendations
• Stay hydrated: Remember to drink plenty of fluids.
• Find cool shelter: Stay in an air-conditioned room.
• Avoid sun exposure: Avoid direct sun exposure, protect yourself and check on vulnerable relatives and neighbors.
• Child and pet safety: Exercise vigilance when it comes to young children and pets. Never leave them unattended in vehicles during high temperatures, as car interiors can quickly become dangerously hot.
• Caution outdoors: If you must work or spend time outdoors, take extra precautions.
• Optimal timing: If possible, move strenuous activities to early morning or evening for more favorable conditions.
• Recognize heat-related issues: Learn to identify the warning signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
• Dress for comfort: Wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing to stay comfortable.
Additional tips for outdoor workers:
• The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) recommends frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned areas for outdoor workers.
• If someone is overwhelmed by the heat, swiftly relocate them to a cool, shaded location.
• In emergencies, call 911 for immediate assistance.
These NWS heat safety recommendations are vital for your well-being during periods of high temperatures. Stay informed and take the necessary steps to protect yourself and others from the heat's potentially dangerous effects.
Source: The National Weather Service