Heat advisory for Georgia until Friday evening

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory at 3:29 a.m. on Friday valid for Friday between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. The advisory is for Inland Bryan, Inland Liberty, Coastal Liberty, Inland McIntosh, Coastal McIntosh, Inland Colleton, Inland Berkeley, Inland Jasper, Coastal Colleton, Coastal Jasper and Tidal Berkeley as well as Jenkins, Screven, Candler, Bulloch, Effingham, Tattnall, Evans, Bryan, Chatham, Long, Allendale, Hampton, Dorchester, Beaufort and Charleston counties.
The NWS states, "Heat index values up to 111 degrees expected."
"Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses," states the NWS.
NWS Heat safety: A guide to staying safe in high temperatures
• Stay hydrated: Make sure to drink plenty of fluids.
• Seek shelter: Opt for an air-conditioned room to stay comfortable.
• Avoid sun exposure: Stay out of the sun, and make sure to check up on relatives and neighbors.
• Child and pet safety: Never forget to safeguard young children and pets by not leaving them unattended in vehicles, especially during scorching weather when car interiors can become life-threateningly hot.
• Caution outdoors: When working or spending time outside, take extra precautions.
• Time your activities wisely: If possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening when the heat is less intense.
• Recognize heat-related issues: Familiarize yourself with warning signs and how tp recognize the symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
• Stay cool with clothing: Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing.
Additional recommendations for outdoor workers:
• The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) recommends frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned areas for outdoor workers.
• If someone succumbs to the heat, promptly relocate them to a cool, shaded location.
• In emergencies, call 911 for immediate assistance.
These NWS heat safety recommendations are vital for your well-being during periods of high temperatures. Stay informed and take the necessary steps to protect yourself and others from the heat's potentially dangerous effects.
Source: The National Weather Service