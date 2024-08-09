On Friday at 2:48 a.m. the National Weather Service issued a heat advisory valid for Friday between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. The advisory is for Wilkes, Morgan, Greene, Taliaferro, Jasper, Putnam, Hancock, Warren, Upson, Monroe, Jones, Baldwin, Washington, Glascock, Jefferson, Harris, Talbot, Taylor, Crawford, Bibb, Twiggs, Wilkinson, Johnson, Emanuel, Muscogee, Chattahoochee, Marion, Schley, Macon, Peach, Houston, Bleckley, Laurens, Treutlen, Stewart, Webster, Sumter, Dooly, Crisp, Pulaski, Wilcox, Dodge, Telfair, Wheeler, Montgomery and Toombs counties.
The NWS adds, "Heat index values up to 107 degrees expected."
"Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses," describes the NWS.
Mastering the heat: NWS Guidelines for staying safe in high temperatures
• Stay hydrated: Remember to drink plenty of fluids.
• Find cool shelter: Stay indoors in an air-conditioned room to keep cool.
• Avoid sun exposure: Stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
• Child and pet safety: Never leave young children and pets unattended in hot vehicles - car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.
• Caution outdoors: Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside.
• Optimal timing: Consider rescheduling strenuous activities to early morning or evening if possible.
• Recognize heat-related issues: Recognize the warning signs and familiarize yourself with symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
• Dress comfortably: Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing to stay cool.
Additional recommendations for outdoor workers:
• For outdoor workers, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) recommends regular rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned areas.
• If someone is overwhelmed by the heat, swiftly relocate them to a cool, shaded location.
• In emergencies, call 911 for immediate assistance.
These NWS heat safety directives are essential for safeguarding your well-being when facing high temperatures. Stay well-informed and take the necessary precautions to shield yourself and others from the potential hazards of extreme heat.
Source: The National Weather Service