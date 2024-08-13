Heat advisory affecting Southeast Georgia until Tuesday evening

On Tuesday at 1:21 a.m. a heat advisory was issued by the National Weather Service valid for Tuesday between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. The advisory is for Inland Nassau, Inland St. Johns, Inland Flagler, Eastern Hamilton, Coastal Nassau, Coastal Duval, Eastern Clay, Coastal St. Johns, Coastal Flagler, Western Hamilton, Trout River, Western Clay, Northern Columbia, South Central Duval, Southeastern Columbia, Western Duval, Inland Camden, Northeastern Charlton, Southern Ware and Western Charlton as well as Baker, Union, Bradford, Glynn, Echols, Clinch and Camden counties.
The NWS comments, "Heat index values up to 110 degrees expected."
"Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses," adds the NWS.
Hot weather safety: NWS tips for staying safe and healthy
• Stay hydrated: Drink plenty of fluids.
• Seek shelter: Opt for an air-conditioned room to stay comfortable.
• Avoid sun exposure: Stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
• Child and pet safety: Be vigilant about never leaving young children and pets in vehicles without supervision, especially during periods of intense heat, as car interiors can quickly become extremely hot.
• Caution outdoors: If you work or spend time outside, be sure to take additional safety measures.
• Select the ideal time: If possible, move strenuous activities to early morning or evening for more favorable conditions.
• Recognize heat-related issues: Learn to identify the warning signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
• Dress comfortably: Wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing to help your body stay cool.
Additional recommendations for outdoor workers:
• For outdoor workers, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) recommends regular rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned areas.
• If someone is overwhelmed by the heat, swiftly relocate them to a cool, shaded location.
• In emergencies, call 911 for immediate assistance.
These NWS heat safety recommendations are vital for your well-being during periods of high temperatures. Stay informed and take the necessary steps to protect yourself and others from the heat's potentially dangerous effects.
Source: The National Weather Service