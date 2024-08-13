Heat advisory affecting Southeast Georgia until Tuesday evening

Hot weather safety: NWS tips for staying safe and healthy

• Stay hydrated: Drink plenty of fluids.

• Seek shelter: Opt for an air-conditioned room to stay comfortable.

• Avoid sun exposure: Stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

• Child and pet safety: Be vigilant about never leaving young children and pets in vehicles without supervision, especially during periods of intense heat, as car interiors can quickly become extremely hot.

• Caution outdoors: If you work or spend time outside, be sure to take additional safety measures.

• Select the ideal time: If possible, move strenuous activities to early morning or evening for more favorable conditions.

• Recognize heat-related issues: Learn to identify the warning signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

• Dress comfortably: Wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing to help your body stay cool.

Additional recommendations for outdoor workers:

• For outdoor workers, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) recommends regular rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned areas.

• If someone is overwhelmed by the heat, swiftly relocate them to a cool, shaded location.

• In emergencies, call 911 for immediate assistance.

These NWS heat safety recommendations are vital for your well-being during periods of high temperatures. Stay informed and take the necessary steps to protect yourself and others from the heat's potentially dangerous effects.

Source: The National Weather Service