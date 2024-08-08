Heat advisory affecting Southeast Georgia until Thursday evening

On Thursday at 2:04 a.m. a heat advisory was issued by the National Weather Service valid for Thursday between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. The advisory is for Inland Nassau, Inland St. Johns, Inland Flagler, Eastern Hamilton, Coastal Nassau, Coastal Duval, Eastern Clay, Coastal St. Johns, Eastern Alachua, Eastern Putnam, Coastal Flagler, Eastern Marion, Western Hamilton, Trout River, Western Clay, Western Alachua, Western Putnam, Central Marion, Northern Columbia, South Central Duval, Western Marion, Southeastern Columbia, Western Duval, Southwestern Columbia, Inland Camden, Northeastern Charlton, Southern Ware and Western Charlton as well as Suwannee, Baker, Union, Bradford, Gilchrist, Glynn, Echols, Clinch and Camden counties.
The NWS says, "Heat index values up to 110 degrees expected."
"Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses," describes the NWS.
NWS Heat wave safety tips: Stay safe with these recommendations
• Stay hydrated: Drink plenty of fluids.
• Seek shelter: Stay in an air-conditioned room.
• Avoid sun exposure: Stay out of the sun, and make sure to check up on relatives and neighbors.
• Child and pet safety: Never leave young children and pets unattended in hot vehicles - car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.
• Caution outdoors: When working or spending time outside, take extra precautions.
• Optimal timing: If possible, move strenuous activities to early morning or evening for more favorable conditions.
• Recognize heat-related issues: Learn to identify the warning signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
• Dress comfortably: Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing to stay cool.
Additional tips for outdoor workers:
• For outdoor workers, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) recommends regular rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned areas.
• If someone is overwhelmed by the heat, swiftly relocate them to a cool, shaded location.
• In emergencies, call 911 for immediate assistance.
These NWS heat safety recommendations are vital for your well-being during periods of high temperatures. Stay informed and take the necessary steps to protect yourself and others from the heat's potentially dangerous effects.
Source: The National Weather Service