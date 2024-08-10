Heat advisory affecting Southeast Georgia until Saturday evening

NWS Heat safety: A guide to staying safe in high temperatures

• Stay hydrated: Drink plenty of fluids.

• Seek shelter: Opt for an air-conditioned room to stay comfortable.

• Avoid sun exposure: Avoid direct sun exposure, protect yourself and check on vulnerable relatives and neighbors.

• Child and pet safety: Take every precaution to never leave young children and pets alone in vehicles, especially in extreme heat when car interiors can quickly become hazardous.

• Caution outdoors: If you must work or spend time outdoors, take extra precautions.

• Optimal timing: Consider rescheduling strenuous activities to early morning or evening if possible.

• Recognize heat-related issues: Educate yourself about the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

• Dress comfortably: Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing to stay cool.

Additional tips for outdoor workers:

• The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) recommends frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned areas for outdoor workers.

• If someone is overwhelmed by the heat, swiftly relocate them to a cool, shaded location.

• In emergencies, call 911 for immediate assistance.

These NWS heat safety directives are essential for safeguarding your well-being when facing high temperatures. Stay well-informed and take the necessary precautions to shield yourself and others from the potential hazards of extreme heat.

Source: The National Weather Service