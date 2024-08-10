Heat advisory affecting Southeast Georgia until Saturday evening

The National Weather Service issued a heat advisory at 1:25 a.m. on Saturday valid for Saturday between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. The advisory is for Inland Nassau, Inland St. Johns, Inland Flagler, Eastern Hamilton, Coastal Nassau, Coastal Duval, Eastern Clay, Coastal St. Johns, Eastern Alachua, Eastern Putnam, Coastal Flagler, Eastern Marion, Western Hamilton, Trout River, Western Clay, Western Alachua, Western Putnam, Central Marion, Northern Columbia, South Central Duval, Western Marion, Southeastern Columbia, Western Duval, Southwestern Columbia, Inland Camden, Northern Ware, Northeastern Charlton, Southern Ware and Western Charlton as well as Suwannee, Baker, Union, Bradford, Gilchrist, Bacon, Appling, Wayne, Atkinson, Pierce, Brantley, Glynn, Echols, Clinch and Camden counties.
The NWS adds, "Heat index values up to 110 degrees expected."
"Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses," explains the NWS.
NWS Heat safety: A guide to staying safe in high temperatures
• Stay hydrated: Drink plenty of fluids.
• Seek shelter: Opt for an air-conditioned room to stay comfortable.
• Avoid sun exposure: Avoid direct sun exposure, protect yourself and check on vulnerable relatives and neighbors.
• Child and pet safety: Take every precaution to never leave young children and pets alone in vehicles, especially in extreme heat when car interiors can quickly become hazardous.
• Caution outdoors: If you must work or spend time outdoors, take extra precautions.
• Optimal timing: Consider rescheduling strenuous activities to early morning or evening if possible.
• Recognize heat-related issues: Educate yourself about the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
• Dress comfortably: Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing to stay cool.
Additional tips for outdoor workers:
• The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) recommends frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned areas for outdoor workers.
• If someone is overwhelmed by the heat, swiftly relocate them to a cool, shaded location.
• In emergencies, call 911 for immediate assistance.
These NWS heat safety directives are essential for safeguarding your well-being when facing high temperatures. Stay well-informed and take the necessary precautions to shield yourself and others from the potential hazards of extreme heat.
Source: The National Weather Service