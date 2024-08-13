Heat advisory affecting Savannah until Tuesday evening

A heat advisory was issued by the National Weather Service on Tuesday at 3:15 a.m. valid for Tuesday between noon and 6 p.m. The advisory is for Coastal Liberty, Inland McIntosh, Coastal McIntosh, Inland Jasper, Coastal Colleton and Coastal Jasper as well as Bryan, Chatham and Beaufort counties.
The NWS adds, "Heat index values up to 110 degrees expected."
"Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses," adds the NWS.
Tips from the NWS for staying safe during a heat wave
• Stay hydrated: Drink plenty of fluids.
• Seek cool shelter: Stay indoors in an air-conditioned room to keep cool.
• Avoid sun exposure: Stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
• Child and pet safety: Never forget to safeguard young children and pets by not leaving them unattended in vehicles, especially during scorching weather when car interiors can become life-threateningly hot.
• Caution outdoors: If you work or spend time outside, be sure to take additional safety measures.
• Optimal timing: If possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening when the heat is less intense.
• Recognize heat-related issues: Recognize the warning signs and familiarize yourself with symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
• Stay cool with clothing: Select lightweight and loose-fitting outfits for enhanced comfort.
Additional tips for outdoor workers:
• For outdoor workers, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) recommends regular rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned areas.
• If someone is overwhelmed by the heat, swiftly relocate them to a cool, shaded location.
• In emergency situations, dial 911 for immediate assistance.
These NWS heat safety recommendations are vital for your well-being during periods of high temperatures. Stay informed and take the necessary steps to protect yourself and others from the heat's potentially dangerous effects.
Source: The National Weather Service