Glynn County under a tropical storm watch until early Wednesday morning

The National Weather Service issued a tropical storm watch at 5:03 p.m. on Tuesday in effect until Wednesday at 5:15 a.m.

"A Tropical Storm Watch means tropical storm-force winds are possible somewhere within this area within the next 48 hours LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Jekyll Island - Glynn Haven - Sea Island - St. Simons - Country Club Estate - Dock Junction WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 25-35 mph with gusts to 50 mph," says the NWS.

Source: The National Weather Service