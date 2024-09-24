Atlanta Weather

Glynn County under a tropical storm watch until early Wednesday morning

ajc.com

By The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

The National Weather Service issued a tropical storm watch at 5:03 p.m. on Tuesday in effect until Wednesday at 5:15 a.m.

"A Tropical Storm Watch means tropical storm-force winds are possible somewhere within this area within the next 48 hours LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Jekyll Island - Glynn Haven - Sea Island - St. Simons - Country Club Estate - Dock Junction WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 25-35 mph with gusts to 50 mph," says the NWS.

Source: The National Weather Service

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Tropical storm watch issued for Glynn County until early Wednesday morning1h ago
Placeholder Image

Tropical storm watch issued for Chatham County until 1 a.m. Wednesday1h ago
Placeholder Image

Tropical storm watch for Bryan County until 1 a.m. Wednesday1h ago
Placeholder Image

Tropical storm watch issued for Chatham County until 1 a.m. Wednesday1h ago
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

Tracking Helene: Follow the latest storm path1h ago
Tropical storm watch for Bryan County until 1 a.m. Wednesday1h ago
Tropical storm watch issued for Chatham County until 1 a.m. Wednesday1h ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink

Hugs and signs of support greet Apalachee HS students as they resume classes
Laken Riley case: Evidence revealed as trial approaches
HEAT CHECK
Diddy’s arrest marks the latest chapter in rap’s long overdue #MeToo movement