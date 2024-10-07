Glynn County under a tropical storm watch until 1 a.m. Tuesday

A tropical storm watch was issued by the National Weather Service on Monday at 5:09 p.m. in effect until Tuesday at 1:15 a.m.

"A Storm Surge Watch means life-threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline, is possible somewhere within this area within the next 48 hours A Tropical Storm Watch means tropical storm-force winds are possible somewhere within this area within the next 48 hours LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Jekyll Island - Glynn Haven - Sea Island - St. Simons - Country Club Estate - Dock Junction WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Equivalent Tropical Storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 30-40 mph with gusts to 55 mph - Window for Tropical Storm force winds: Wednesday evening until Thursday afternoon," according to the NWS.

Source: The National Weather Service