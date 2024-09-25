Glynn County under a tropical storm warning until early Wednesday evening

* LOCATIONS AFFECTED

- Bonaire

- Centerville

- Clinchfield

- Elberta

- Elko

- Grovania

- Grove Park

* WIND

- LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Tropical storm force winds remain possible

- Peak Wind Forecast: 20-30 mph with gusts to 55 mph

- THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph

- The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment.

- PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force.

- PREPARE: Efforts to protect property should now be underway. Prepare for limited wind damage.

- ACT: Act now to complete preparations before the wind becomes hazardous.

- POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited

- Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about.

- Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over.

- A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways.

- Scattered power and communications outages.

* STORM SURGE

- LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Localized storm surge possible

- Peak Storm Surge Inundation: The potential for 1-3 feet above ground somewhere within surge prone areas

- Window of concern: Begins this morning

- THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for storm surge flooding greater than 1 foot above ground

- The storm surge threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment.

- PLAN: Plan for storm surge flooding greater than 1 foot above ground.

- PREPARE: Efforts should now be underway to prepare for storm surge flooding, especially in low-lying vulnerable areas.

- ACT: Take actions to protect life and property. Prepare to leave if evacuation orders are given for your area.

- POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited

- This statement pertains to storm surge Above Ground Level (AGL) for portions of Glynn County areas west of Interstate 95.

- Water levels will be high along Oak Grove Road onto Oak Grove Island and driving onto the island may be hazardous near the time of high tide. Camp Glynn could be cut off near the time of high tide. The area near Midway Circle on Blythe Island could experience flooding. Water will also be high along Georgia Highway 32 over Buffalo Creek Swamp and may encroach on the roadway in very low-lying areas.

- This is a summary of storm surge impacts. Every neighborhood that will experience flooding is not mentioned. Heed the advice of local officials.

* FLOODING RAIN

- LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flood Watch is in effect

- Peak Rainfall Amounts: 2-4 inches, with locally higher amounts

- THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for moderate flooding rain

- The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment.

- PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for moderate flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are possible.

- PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding.

- ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action may result in serious injury or loss of life.

- POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant

- Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues.

- Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches overflow.

- Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures.

* TORNADO

- LATEST LOCAL FORECAST:

- Situation is very favorable for tornadoes

- THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for many tornadoes

- The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment.

- PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for many tornadoes with some possibly intense having larger damage paths.

- PREPARE: Those living in manufactured homes or on boats should prepare to relocate to safe shelter before hazardous weather arrives.

- ACT: Listen for tornado watches and warnings. If a tornado warning is issued, be ready to shelter quickly.

- POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Extensive

- The occurrence of numerous tornadoes can greatly hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events.

- Many places may experience tornado damage with a few spots of immense destruction, power loss, and communications failures.

- Locations could realize roof and wall failures of sturdy buildings with some being leveled, structures upon weak foundations blown away, mobile homes obliterated, large trees twisted and snapped with forested trees uprooted, vehicles lifted off the ground and thrown, and small boats destroyed. Large and deadly projectiles can add to the toll.

Source: The National Weather Service