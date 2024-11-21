Georgia under a wind advisory until Thursday evening

On Thursday at 2:48 p.m. the National Weather Service issued a wind advisory in effect until 6 p.m. The advisory is for Dade, Walker, Catoosa, Whitfield, Murray, Gilmer, Chattooga, Gordon, Pickens, Floyd, Bartow, Cherokee, Forsyth, Polk, Paulding, Cobb, Fulton, Gwinnett, Haralson, Carroll, Douglas, DeKalb, Rockdale, Heard, Coweta, Fayette, Clayton, Spalding, Henry, Troup, Meriwether, Pike, Upson, Harris, Talbot, Muscogee and Chattahoochee counties.

The NWS states, "Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts near 35 mph."

"Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result," explains the NWS. "Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution."