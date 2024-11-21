Atlanta Weather
Georgia under a wind advisory until Thursday evening

ajc.com

By The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
18 minutes ago

On Thursday at 2:48 p.m. the National Weather Service issued a wind advisory in effect until 6 p.m. The advisory is for Dade, Walker, Catoosa, Whitfield, Murray, Gilmer, Chattooga, Gordon, Pickens, Floyd, Bartow, Cherokee, Forsyth, Polk, Paulding, Cobb, Fulton, Gwinnett, Haralson, Carroll, Douglas, DeKalb, Rockdale, Heard, Coweta, Fayette, Clayton, Spalding, Henry, Troup, Meriwether, Pike, Upson, Harris, Talbot, Muscogee and Chattahoochee counties.

The NWS states, "Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts near 35 mph."

"Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result," explains the NWS. "Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution."

Source: The National Weather Service

