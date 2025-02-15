Update: Georgia under a wind advisory until Sunday evening

The National Weather Service issued an updated wind advisory at 2:56 a.m. on Sunday valid for Sunday between 5 a.m. and 6 p.m. The advisory is for Inland Bryan, Coastal Bryan, Inland Chatham and Coastal Chatham as well as Jenkins, Screven, Candler, Bulloch, Effingham, Tattnall, Evans, Long, Liberty and McIntosh counties.

The NWS says, "Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. Some gusts over 50 mph are possible this morning."

"Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Motorist should expect stronger wind gusts on high bridges and overpasses," describes the NWS. "Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Secure outdoor objects."