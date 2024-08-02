Georgia under a heat advisory until Friday evening

Mastering the heat: NWS Guidelines for staying safe in high temperatures

• Stay hydrated: Make sure to drink plenty of fluids.

• Seek cool shelter: Stay indoors in an air-conditioned room to keep cool.

• Avoid sun exposure: Stay out of the sun, and make sure to check up on relatives and neighbors.

• Child and pet safety: Never forget to safeguard young children and pets by not leaving them unattended in vehicles, especially during scorching weather when car interiors can become life-threateningly hot.

• Caution outdoors: If you work or spend time outside, be sure to take additional safety measures.

• Select the ideal time: If possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening when the heat is less intense.

• Recognize heat-related issues: Know how to recognize the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

• Dress for comfort: Wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing to stay comfortable.

Additional tips for outdoor workers:

• The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) recommends frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned areas for outdoor workers.

• If someone succumbs to the heat, promptly relocate them to a cool, shaded location.

• In emergency situations, dial 911 for immediate assistance.

These NWS heat safety recommendations are vital for your well-being during periods of high temperatures. Stay informed and take the necessary steps to protect yourself and others from the heat's potentially dangerous effects.

Source: The National Weather Service