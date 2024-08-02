Georgia under a heat advisory until Friday evening

On Friday at 3:06 a.m. a heat advisory was issued by the National Weather Service valid for Friday between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. The advisory is for Madison, Clarke, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Wilkes, Morgan, Greene, Taliaferro, Jasper, Putnam, Hancock, Warren, Monroe, Jones, Baldwin, Washington, Glascock, Jefferson, Taylor, Crawford, Bibb, Twiggs, Wilkinson, Johnson, Emanuel, Muscogee, Chattahoochee, Marion, Schley, Macon, Peach, Houston, Bleckley, Laurens, Treutlen, Stewart, Webster, Sumter, Dooly, Crisp, Pulaski, Wilcox, Dodge, Telfair, Wheeler, Montgomery and Toombs counties.
The NWS adds to anticipate, "Heat index values up to 109 degrees expected."
"Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses," explains the NWS.
Mastering the heat: NWS Guidelines for staying safe in high temperatures
• Stay hydrated: Make sure to drink plenty of fluids.
• Seek cool shelter: Stay indoors in an air-conditioned room to keep cool.
• Avoid sun exposure: Stay out of the sun, and make sure to check up on relatives and neighbors.
• Child and pet safety: Never forget to safeguard young children and pets by not leaving them unattended in vehicles, especially during scorching weather when car interiors can become life-threateningly hot.
• Caution outdoors: If you work or spend time outside, be sure to take additional safety measures.
• Select the ideal time: If possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening when the heat is less intense.
• Recognize heat-related issues: Know how to recognize the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
• Dress for comfort: Wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing to stay comfortable.
Additional tips for outdoor workers:
• The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) recommends frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned areas for outdoor workers.
• If someone succumbs to the heat, promptly relocate them to a cool, shaded location.
• In emergency situations, dial 911 for immediate assistance.
These NWS heat safety recommendations are vital for your well-being during periods of high temperatures. Stay informed and take the necessary steps to protect yourself and others from the heat's potentially dangerous effects.
Source: The National Weather Service