Georgia under a frost advisory Monday

The National Weather Service issued a frost advisory at 2:05 a.m. on Sunday valid for Monday between 4 a.m. and 8 a.m. The advisory is for Coffee, Jeff Davis, Bacon, Appling, Wayne, Atkinson, Pierce, Brantley and Ware counties.

The NWS states to expect, "Temperatures as low as 35 degrees will result in frost formation."

"Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered," says the NWS. "Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold."