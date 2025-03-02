Atlanta Weather
Georgia under a frost advisory Monday

By The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
57 minutes ago

The National Weather Service issued a frost advisory at 2:05 a.m. on Sunday valid for Monday between 4 a.m. and 8 a.m. The advisory is for Coffee, Jeff Davis, Bacon, Appling, Wayne, Atkinson, Pierce, Brantley and Ware counties.

The NWS states to expect, "Temperatures as low as 35 degrees will result in frost formation."

"Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered," says the NWS. "Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold."

Frost advisory - this is what it means

Frost advisories are issued from May to October (but can be extended if necessary) when temperatures, winds, and sky cover are favorable for frost development. This is most likely to happen when the temperature is 36 degrees or less. In some cases, the frost is severe enough to end the growing season and is then referred to as a 'killing frost'.

According to the NWS, if a frost advisory is issued for your area, cover up sensitive plants before the sun sets so that it can help retain heat near the plants, or move the plants indoors for the night, if possible.

Source: The National Weather Service

