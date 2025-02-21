Georgia under a freeze watch until Saturday morning

On Friday at 8:58 a.m. the National Weather Service issued a freeze watch valid from 10 p.m. until Saturday 8 a.m. The watch is for Coffee, Jeff Davis, Bacon, Appling, Wayne, Atkinson, Pierce, Brantley, Echols, Clinch, Camden, Ware and Charlton counties.
The NWS comments, "Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 degrees possible tonight."
"Appropriate action should be taken to ensure tender vegetation and outdoor pets have adequate protection from the cold temperatures. Young children, the elderly and the homeless are especially vulnerable to the cold. Take measures to protect them," states the NWS. "Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold."
Freeze watch or warning - this is what it means
Freeze warnings are issued from May to October (but can be extended if necessary), when low temperatures are expected to be 29-32 degrees. If there is a potential for temperatures to fall into these thresholds, a freeze watch may be issued a few days ahead of time.
According to the NWS, if a freeze warning or watch is issued for your area, there is little you can do to protect plants. If you can move your sensitive plants inside, do so because the freeze will likely kill them, depending on the severity of conditions.
Source: The National Weather Service
