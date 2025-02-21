Georgia under a freeze watch until Saturday morning

On Friday at 8:58 a.m. the National Weather Service issued a freeze watch valid from 10 p.m. until Saturday 8 a.m. The watch is for Coffee, Jeff Davis, Bacon, Appling, Wayne, Atkinson, Pierce, Brantley, Echols, Clinch, Camden, Ware and Charlton counties.

The NWS comments, "Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 degrees possible tonight."

"Appropriate action should be taken to ensure tender vegetation and outdoor pets have adequate protection from the cold temperatures. Young children, the elderly and the homeless are especially vulnerable to the cold. Take measures to protect them," states the NWS. "Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold."