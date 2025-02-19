Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Weather

Georgia under a freeze watch Thursday and Friday

ajc.com
By The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
46 minutes ago

A freeze watch was issued by the National Weather Service on Tuesday at 11:53 p.m. valid from Thursday 11 p.m. until Friday 10 a.m. The watch is for Coffee, Jeff Davis, Bacon, Appling, Wayne, Atkinson, Pierce, Brantley, Echols, Clinch, Camden, Ware and Charlton counties.

The NWS states, "Sub-freezing temperatures as low as the middle 20s possible."

"Appropriate action should be taken to ensure tender vegetation and outdoor pets have adequate protection from the cold temperatures. Young children, the elderly and the homeless are especially vulnerable to the cold. Take measures to protect them," describes the NWS. "Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold."

What to do if there is a freeze watch or warning

Freeze warnings are issued from May to October (but can be extended if necessary), when low temperatures are expected to be 29-32 degrees. If there is a potential for temperatures to fall into these thresholds, a freeze watch may be issued a few days ahead of time.

According to the NWS, if a freeze warning or watch is issued for your area, there is little you can do to protect plants. If you can move your sensitive plants inside, do so because the freeze will likely kill them, depending on the severity of conditions.

Source: The National Weather Service

More Stories

Keep Reading

ajc.com

Rain has left metro Atlanta, but flooding lingers

At least it’s not snow? Metro Atlanta gets douse of rain amid flood watch

While Atlanta will get between 1 and 2 inches of rain, most of North Georgia will see 3 to 5 inches by Thursday. Some isolated areas could get as much as 7 inches.

The Latest

ajc.com

Freeze watch issued for Camden County for Friday

47m ago

Update: Rabun County under a winter weather advisory Wednesday and Thursday

1h ago

Update: Flood warning affecting Bleckley and Pulaski counties from Wednesday to Friday

Featured

Laurence Walker, a volunteer with the Cajun Navy Relief, left, takes two volunteers out on his boat on Lake Oconee to search for Gary Jones, Tuesday, February, 18, 2024, in Eatonton, Ga. The Putnam County sheriff is investigating and searching after Spelman College instructor Joycelyn Nicole Wilson and an Atlanta private school coach Gary Jones went missing on Lake Oconee over a week ago, Saturday Feb. 8th. The body of Wilson was found Sunday, Feb. 9th and Jones has not been found. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Cameras, cellphone reveal Westminster teacher’s locations before arriving at lake

The search for a Westminster coach and teacher has entered the 11th day.

Mass layoffs at Atlanta-based CDC spread shock

The shock waves are spreading after more than 1,000 employees at the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention were fired over the weekend.

Speed cameras in Ga. school zones raking in money. 100 lawmakers say no more

The automated devices have led to millions of dollars in fines for drivers in the last few years.