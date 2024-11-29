Georgia under a freeze watch Sunday

The National Weather Service issued a freeze watch at 3:06 a.m. on Friday valid for Sunday between 1 a.m. and 8 a.m. The watch is for Cook, Berrien, Decatur, Grady, Thomas, Brooks, Lowndes and Lanier counties.

The NWS describes, "Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 degrees possible."

"Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing," explains the NWS. "Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing."