Georgia under a freeze watch Saturday

By The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
17 minutes ago

On Thursday at 2:56 a.m. the National Weather Service issued a freeze watch valid for Saturday between 1 a.m. and 8 a.m. The watch is for Jenkins, Screven, Candler, Bulloch, Effingham, Tattnall and Evans counties.

The NWS states to anticipate, "Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 degrees possible."

"Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing," explains the NWS. "Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold."

Freeze watch or warning - this is what it means

Freeze warnings are issued from May to October (but can be extended if necessary), when low temperatures are expected to be 29-32 degrees. If there is a potential for temperatures to fall into these thresholds, a freeze watch may be issued a few days ahead of time.

According to the NWS, if a freeze warning or watch is issued for your area, there is little you can do to protect plants. If you can move your sensitive plants inside, do so because the freeze will likely kill them, depending on the severity of conditions.

Source: The National Weather Service

Freeze watch affecting Augusta metropolitan area Saturday17m ago
Update: Lake wind advisory issued for Augusta metropolitan area until early Thursday...17m ago
Be prepared for dense fog in Georgia until 3 a.m. Wednesday
What to know about a storm bringing high winds, heavy rain, snow to California and...
Weather alert for dense fog in Southeast Georgia until early Thursday morning
Suspect identified, charged after DeKalb officers shot at condo complex
Contracting for Atlanta airport shops prompts harsh response
Can Georgia Tech fans root for Georgia? Meet a couple that learned to