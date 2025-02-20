Update: Georgia under a freeze warning until Friday morning

The National Weather Service issued an updated freeze warning at 1:29 a.m. on Thursday valid from 11 p.m. until Friday 10 a.m. The warning is for Coffee, Jeff Davis, Bacon, Appling, Wayne, Atkinson, Pierce, Brantley, Echols, Clinch, Camden, Ware and Charlton counties.

The NWS states, "Sub-freezing temperatures as low as the middle 20s expected. Hard freeze is expected across the area."

"Appropriate action should be taken to ensure tender vegetation and outdoor pets have adequate protection from the cold temperatures. Young children, the elderly and the homeless are especially vulnerable to the cold. Take measures to protect them," says the NWS. "Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold."