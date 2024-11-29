Georgia under a freeze warning Saturday

The National Weather Service issued a freeze warning at 3:21 a.m. on Friday valid for Saturday between 3 a.m. and 9 a.m. The warning is for Coffee, Jeff Davis, Bacon, Appling, Wayne, Atkinson, Pierce and Ware counties.

The NWS states, "Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 32 degrees expected For areas of inland southeast Georgia from Waycross northward."

"Appropriate action should be taken to ensure tender vegetation and outdoor pets have adequate protection from the cold temperatures. Young children, the elderly and the homeless are especially vulnerable to the cold. Take measures to protect them," states the NWS. "Take measures to protect young children, the elderly and the homeless. To prevent water pipes from freezing; wrap or drain or allow them to drip slowly. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold."