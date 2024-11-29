Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Weather

Georgia under a freeze warning Saturday

ajc.com
By The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

On Friday at 2:30 a.m. the National Weather Service issued a freeze warning valid for Saturday between 1 a.m. and 9 a.m. The warning is for Inland Bryan as well as Jenkins, Screven, Candler, Bulloch, Effingham, Tattnall and Evans counties.

The NWS says, "Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 degrees expected."

"Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing," comments the NWS. "Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold."

What to do if there is a freeze watch or warning

Freeze warnings are issued from May to October (but can be extended if necessary), when low temperatures are expected to be 29-32 degrees. If there is a potential for temperatures to fall into these thresholds, a freeze watch may be issued a few days ahead of time.

According to the NWS, if a freeze warning or watch is issued for your area, there is little you can do to protect plants. If you can move your sensitive plants inside, do so because the freeze will likely kill them, depending on the severity of conditions.

Source: The National Weather Service

