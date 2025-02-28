Georgia under a fire weather watch Saturday

A fire weather watch was issued by the National Weather Service on Friday at 12:31 p.m. valid for Saturday between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. The watch is for Dade, Walker, Catoosa, Whitfield, Murray, Fannin, Gilmer, Union, Towns, Chattooga, Gordon, Pickens, Dawson, Lumpkin, White, Floyd, Bartow, Cherokee, Forsyth, Hall, Banks, Jackson, Madison, Polk, Paulding, Cobb, Fulton, Gwinnett, Barrow, Clarke, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Wilkes, Haralson, Carroll, Douglas, DeKalb, Rockdale, Walton, Newton, Morgan, Greene, Taliaferro, Heard, Coweta, Fayette, Clayton, Spalding, Henry, Butts, Jasper, Putnam, Hancock, Warren, Troup, Meriwether, Pike, Upson, Lamar, Monroe, Jones, Baldwin, Washington, Glascock, Jefferson, Harris, Talbot, Taylor, Crawford, Bibb, Twiggs, Wilkinson, Johnson, Emanuel, Muscogee, Chattahoochee, Marion, Schley, Macon, Peach, Houston, Bleckley, Laurens, Treutlen, Stewart, Webster, Sumter, Dooly, Crisp, Pulaski, Wilcox, Dodge, Telfair, Wheeler, Montgomery and Toombs counties.

Winds are expected to be northwest 10 to 20 MPH with frequent gusts to 20 MPH and relative humidity between 20 and 25 percent.

"Default overview section," says the NWS. "Due to low humidity and breezy winds, in addition to dry fuels, any fires that develop could spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged."