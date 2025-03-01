Georgia under a fire warning Saturday

On Friday at 7:45 p.m. the National Weather Service issued a red flag warning valid for Saturday between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. The warning is for Dade, Walker, Catoosa, Whitfield, Murray, Fannin, Gilmer, Union, Towns, Chattooga, Gordon, Pickens, Dawson, Lumpkin, White, Floyd, Bartow, Cherokee, Forsyth, Hall, Banks, Jackson, Madison, Polk, Paulding, Cobb, Fulton, Gwinnett, Barrow, Clarke, Oconee, Oglethorpe, Wilkes, Haralson, Carroll, Douglas, DeKalb, Rockdale, Walton, Newton, Morgan, Greene, Taliaferro, Heard, Coweta, Fayette, Clayton, Spalding, Henry, Butts, Jasper, Putnam, Hancock, Warren, Troup, Meriwether, Pike, Upson, Lamar, Monroe, Jones, Baldwin, Washington, Glascock, Jefferson, Harris, Talbot, Taylor, Crawford, Bibb, Twiggs, Wilkinson, Johnson, Emanuel, Muscogee, Chattahoochee, Marion, Schley, Macon, Peach, Houston, Bleckley, Laurens, Treutlen, Stewart, Webster, Sumter, Dooly, Crisp, Pulaski, Wilcox, Dodge, Telfair, Wheeler, Montgomery and Toombs counties.
Residents can expect winds to be northwest 15 to 20 MPH with frequent gusts to 25 MPH or higher and relative humidity between 20 and 25 percent.
"Due to low humidity and breezy winds, in addition to dry fuels, any fires that develop could spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged," adds the NWS.
What is the significance of a red flag warning?
A red flag warning implies that either extreme fire weather conditions are currently taking place or will occur shortly, according to the NWS. Warm temperatures, very low humidities, and stronger winds are expected to combine to produce an increased risk of fire to spread rapidly.
What should you do under a red flag warning?
A red flag warning demands vigilance and immediate readiness to respond to potential fires. The NWS provides these vital guidelines to minimize fire hazards and ensure your safety:
1. Bolster burn barrel safety:
In areas where controlled burning is sanctioned, make certain that burn barrels sport a weighty metal cover, equipped with holes no larger than 3/4 of an inch.
2. Mindful handling of smoking materials:
Never discard lit cigarette butts outside, and avoid tossing cigarettes or matches from a moving vehicle. These seemingly small actions can lead to dry grass ignition, potentially sparking a wildfire.
3. Properly extinguish outdoor fires:
To safeguard against accidental fires, diligently extinguish all outdoor fires. Drown them with an ample amount of water and stir to confirm that everything is cold to the touch. Submerge charcoal in water until it's thoroughly cooled. Never dispose of live charcoal on the ground.
4. Never leave fires unattended:
Refrain from leaving any fire unattended. Even minor parks or embers might be carried into leaves or grass, kindling a fire that can swiftly expand.
Understanding the gravity of a red flag warning and adhering to these precautions is pivotal in reducing the risk of wildfires during these hazardous conditions. Prioritize safety, stay informed, and act responsibly to protect lives and property.
Source: The National Weather Service
