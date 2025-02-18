Frost advisory previously issued will expire at 8 a.m.

The advisory was for Wayne, Brantley, Echols, Clinch, Camden, Charlton and Ware counties.
"The threat has ended," says the National Weather Service.
What to do if there is a frost advisory
Frost advisories are issued from May to October (but can be extended if necessary) when temperatures, winds, and sky cover are favorable for frost development. This is most likely to happen when the temperature is 36 degrees or less. In some cases, the frost is severe enough to end the growing season and is then referred to as a 'killing frost'.
According to the NWS, if a frost advisory is issued for your area, cover up sensitive plants before the sun sets so that it can help retain heat near the plants, or move the plants indoors for the night, if possible.
Source: The National Weather Service
Keep Reading
At least it’s not snow? Metro Atlanta gets douse of rain amid flood watch
While Atlanta will get between 1 and 2 inches of rain, most of North Georgia will see 3 to 5 inches by Thursday. Some isolated areas could get as much as 7 inches.
Featured
Credit: Riley Bunch/riley.bunch@ajc.com
Atlanta IG resigns over ‘threats, bullying, intimidation and harassment’
The government watchdog said she’s been in a bitter feud with Mayor Andre Dickens' administration over the office’s authority
Potential snow is up next on Georgia’s weather roller coaster
Wednesday could bring some snow in North Georgia and a wintry mix in northern parts of metro Atlanta, according to the National Weather Service.
1600-pound great white shark discovered off coasts of Georgia and Florida
A research group tracks a great white shark off the coasts of Georgia and Florida. (Footage: AJC | Ocearch | WRAL News | WSB-TV Sources: USA Today | Ocearch)