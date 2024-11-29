Frost advisory issued for Georgia for Saturday

On Friday at 1:18 p.m. a frost advisory was issued by the National Weather Service valid for Saturday between 3 a.m. and 9 a.m. The advisory is for Brantley, Echols, Clinch, Camden, Charlton and Ware counties.

The NWS says, "Temperatures as low as 33 degrees will result in frost formation."

"Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered," adds the NWS. "Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold."