Frost advisory for Georgia for Saturday
By The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
36 minutes ago

The National Weather Service issued a frost advisory at 1:18 p.m. on Friday valid for Saturday between 1 a.m. and 9 a.m. The advisory is for Quitman, Clay, Randolph, Calhoun, Terrell, Dougherty, Lee, Worth, Turner, Tift, Ben Hill, Irwin, Early, Miller, Baker, Mitchell, Colquitt, Cook, Berrien, Seminole, Decatur, Grady, Thomas, Brooks, Lowndes and Lanier counties.

The NWS comments, "Temperatures as low as 33 degrees will result in frost formation."

"Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered," says the NWS. "Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold."

What to do if there is a frost advisory

Frost advisories are issued from May to October (but can be extended if necessary) when temperatures, winds, and sky cover are favorable for frost development. This is most likely to happen when the temperature is 36 degrees or less. In some cases, the frost is severe enough to end the growing season and is then referred to as a 'killing frost'.

According to the NWS, if a frost advisory is issued for your area, cover up sensitive plants before the sun sets so that it can help retain heat near the plants, or move the plants indoors for the night, if possible.

Source: The National Weather Service

