Frost advisory for Camden County for Sunday

On Saturday at 6:23 p.m. the National Weather Service issued a frost advisory valid for Sunday between 1 a.m. and 8 a.m.
The NWS adds, "Temperatures as low as 33 degrees across coastal SE GA, and 35 for portions of northeast Florida will result in frost formation."
"Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered," adds the NWS. "Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold."
Frost advisory - this is what it means
Frost advisories are issued from May to October (but can be extended if necessary) when temperatures, winds, and sky cover are favorable for frost development. This is most likely to happen when the temperature is 36 degrees or less. In some cases, the frost is severe enough to end the growing season and is then referred to as a 'killing frost'.
According to the NWS, if a frost advisory is issued for your area, cover up sensitive plants before the sun sets so that it can help retain heat near the plants, or move the plants indoors for the night, if possible.
Source: The National Weather Service