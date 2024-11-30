Frost advisory for Camden County for Sunday

On Saturday at 6:23 p.m. the National Weather Service issued a frost advisory valid for Sunday between 1 a.m. and 8 a.m.

The NWS adds, "Temperatures as low as 33 degrees across coastal SE GA, and 35 for portions of northeast Florida will result in frost formation."

"Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered," adds the NWS. "Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold."