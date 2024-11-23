Frost advisory for Augusta metropolitan area for Sunday

On Saturday at 1 p.m. the National Weather Service issued a frost advisory valid for Sunday between 4 a.m. and 8 a.m. The advisory is for Lincoln, McDuffie, Columbia, Richmond and Burke counties.

The NWS says, "Temperatures as low as 33 degrees will result in frost formation."

"Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered," comments the NWS. "Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold."