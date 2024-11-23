Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Weather

Frost advisory for Augusta metropolitan area for Sunday

ajc.com
By The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 minute ago

On Saturday at 1 p.m. the National Weather Service issued a frost advisory valid for Sunday between 4 a.m. and 8 a.m. The advisory is for Lincoln, McDuffie, Columbia, Richmond and Burke counties.

The NWS says, "Temperatures as low as 33 degrees will result in frost formation."

"Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered," comments the NWS. "Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold."

What to do if there is a frost advisory

Frost advisories are issued from May to October (but can be extended if necessary) when temperatures, winds, and sky cover are favorable for frost development. This is most likely to happen when the temperature is 36 degrees or less. In some cases, the frost is severe enough to end the growing season and is then referred to as a 'killing frost'.

According to the NWS, if a frost advisory is issued for your area, cover up sensitive plants before the sun sets so that it can help retain heat near the plants, or move the plants indoors for the night, if possible.

Source: The National Weather Service

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image
Frost advisory for Georgia for Sunday
Placeholder Image
Update: The current frost advisory will be expiring at 8 a.m.
Placeholder Image
Update: Frost advisory for Georgia until Saturday morning
Placeholder Image
Tips on protecting your home, plants and pets in freezing temps
The Latest
Placeholder Image
Frost advisory for Georgia for Sunday
Update: The current frost advisory will be expiring at 8 a.m.
Update: Frost advisory for Georgia until Saturday morning
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink/Atlanta Journal-Constitution

WEATHER
Bundle up! Metro Atlanta temps dip into the 30s for first time this season
They buried their baby girl in Augusta. Now her remains are missing
15 things to do this weekend: Tree lights, snowball fights, more delights