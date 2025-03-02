Frost advisory affecting Southeast Georgia Monday

On Sunday at 2:45 p.m. a frost advisory was issued by the National Weather Service valid for Monday between 1 a.m. and 8 a.m. The advisory is for Inland Bryan and Inland Chatham as well as Tattnall, Long and Liberty counties.

The NWS adds to be ready for, "Temperatures as low as 32 degrees will result in frost formation."

"Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered," describes the NWS. "Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold."