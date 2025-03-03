Frost advisory affecting McIntosh County Monday

A frost advisory was issued by the National Weather Service on Sunday at 10:16 p.m. valid for Monday between 1 a.m. and 8 a.m. for McIntosh County.

The NWS says to prepare for, "Temperatures as low as 35 degrees will result in frost formation."

"Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered," adds the NWS. "Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold."