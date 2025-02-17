Frost advisory affecting Georgia Tuesday

On Sunday at 10:39 p.m. the National Weather Service issued a frost advisory valid for Tuesday between 2 a.m. and 8 a.m. The advisory is for Coffee, Jeff Davis, Bacon, Appling, Wayne, Atkinson, Pierce, Brantley, Echols, Clinch, Camden, Ware and Charlton counties.

The NWS describes, "Temperatures as low as 32 to 36 degrees and near calm winds will result in frost formation."

"Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered," comments the NWS. "Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold."