Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Weather

Frost advisory affecting Georgia Tuesday

ajc.com
By The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
51 minutes ago

On Sunday at 10:39 p.m. the National Weather Service issued a frost advisory valid for Tuesday between 2 a.m. and 8 a.m. The advisory is for Coffee, Jeff Davis, Bacon, Appling, Wayne, Atkinson, Pierce, Brantley, Echols, Clinch, Camden, Ware and Charlton counties.

The NWS describes, "Temperatures as low as 32 to 36 degrees and near calm winds will result in frost formation."

"Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered," comments the NWS. "Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold."

What to do if there is a frost advisory

Frost advisories are issued from May to October (but can be extended if necessary) when temperatures, winds, and sky cover are favorable for frost development. This is most likely to happen when the temperature is 36 degrees or less. In some cases, the frost is severe enough to end the growing season and is then referred to as a 'killing frost'.

According to the NWS, if a frost advisory is issued for your area, cover up sensitive plants before the sun sets so that it can help retain heat near the plants, or move the plants indoors for the night, if possible.

Source: The National Weather Service

ajc.com

Rain has left metro Atlanta, but flooding lingers

At least it’s not snow? Metro Atlanta gets douse of rain amid flood watch

While Atlanta will get between 1 and 2 inches of rain, most of North Georgia will see 3 to 5 inches by Thursday. Some isolated areas could get as much as 7 inches.

ajc.com

Update: Flood warning for Chattahoochee and Muscogee counties until Monday evening

1h ago

Update: Flood warning affecting Central Georgia until early Thursday evening

Update: Macon metropolitan area under a flood warning until Monday afternoon

A fallen tree destroys a section of a home on Matilda Place in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday. (Ben Hendren for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution).

Credit: Ben Hendren

Severe storms leave 1 dead, power outages across metro Atlanta

At least one person was killed Sunday as severe storms brought heavy winds and rain across metro Atlanta.

Officials identify 2 killed in plane crash near Covington airport

‘My dog is my medication’: Veterans with PTSD paired with service dogs