Frost advisory affecting Georgia Monday

On Sunday at 6:28 p.m. the National Weather Service issued a frost advisory valid for Monday between 4 a.m. and 8 a.m. The advisory is for Clinch, Camden, Charlton and Ware counties.

The NWS says to expect, "Temperatures as low as 34 degrees will result in frost formation."

"Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered," says the NWS. "Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold."