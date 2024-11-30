Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Weather

Freeze watch previously issued is now replaced

ajc.com
By The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

The watch was for Cook, Berrien, Decatur, Grady, Thomas, Brooks, Lowndes and Lanier counties.

"The Freeze Watch has been replaced. Please see the latest information from NWS Tallahassee FL on this developing situation," according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS states, "Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold."

Freeze watch or warning - this is what it means

Freeze warnings are issued from May to October (but can be extended if necessary), when low temperatures are expected to be 29-32 degrees. If there is a potential for temperatures to fall into these thresholds, a freeze watch may be issued a few days ahead of time.

According to the NWS, if a freeze warning or watch is issued for your area, there is little you can do to protect plants. If you can move your sensitive plants inside, do so because the freeze will likely kill them, depending on the severity of conditions.

Source: The National Weather Service

