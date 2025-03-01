Breaking: Angie Stone, longtime metro Atlanta resident and singer, dies in car accident
Freeze watch issued for East Georgia for Monday

By The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

On Saturday at 3:14 p.m. a freeze watch was issued by the National Weather Service valid for Monday between 1 a.m. and 8 a.m. The watch is for Jenkins, Screven, Bulloch and Effingham counties.

The NWS states, "Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 degrees possible."

"Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing," explains the NWS. "Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold."

What to do if there is a freeze watch or warning

Freeze warnings are issued from May to October (but can be extended if necessary), when low temperatures are expected to be 29-32 degrees. If there is a potential for temperatures to fall into these thresholds, a freeze watch may be issued a few days ahead of time.

According to the NWS, if a freeze warning or watch is issued for your area, there is little you can do to protect plants. If you can move your sensitive plants inside, do so because the freeze will likely kill them, depending on the severity of conditions.

Source: The National Weather Service

