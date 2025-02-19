Freeze watch issued for Camden County for Friday

A freeze watch was issued by the National Weather Service on Tuesday at 11:53 p.m. valid for Friday between 2 a.m. and 9 a.m. for Camden County.
The NWS comments, "Sub-freezing temperatures as low as the upper 20s to around 30 possible."
"Appropriate action should be taken to ensure tender vegetation and outdoor pets have adequate protection from the cold temperatures. Young children, the elderly and the homeless are especially vulnerable to the cold. Take measures to protect them," adds the NWS. "Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold."
Freeze watch or warning - this is what it means
Freeze warnings are issued from May to October (but can be extended if necessary), when low temperatures are expected to be 29-32 degrees. If there is a potential for temperatures to fall into these thresholds, a freeze watch may be issued a few days ahead of time.
According to the NWS, if a freeze warning or watch is issued for your area, there is little you can do to protect plants. If you can move your sensitive plants inside, do so because the freeze will likely kill them, depending on the severity of conditions.
Source: The National Weather Service
Keep Reading
At least it’s not snow? Metro Atlanta gets douse of rain amid flood watch
While Atlanta will get between 1 and 2 inches of rain, most of North Georgia will see 3 to 5 inches by Thursday. Some isolated areas could get as much as 7 inches.
Featured
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
Cameras, cellphone reveal Westminster teacher’s locations before arriving at lake
The search for a Westminster coach and teacher has entered the 11th day.
Mass layoffs at Atlanta-based CDC spread shock
The shock waves are spreading after more than 1,000 employees at the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention were fired over the weekend.
Speed cameras in Ga. school zones raking in money. 100 lawmakers say no more
The automated devices have led to millions of dollars in fines for drivers in the last few years.