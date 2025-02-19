Freeze watch issued for Camden County for Friday

A freeze watch was issued by the National Weather Service on Tuesday at 11:53 p.m. valid for Friday between 2 a.m. and 9 a.m. for Camden County.

The NWS comments, "Sub-freezing temperatures as low as the upper 20s to around 30 possible."

"Appropriate action should be taken to ensure tender vegetation and outdoor pets have adequate protection from the cold temperatures. Young children, the elderly and the homeless are especially vulnerable to the cold. Take measures to protect them," adds the NWS. "Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold."