Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Weather

Update: Freeze watch for Georgia for Tuesday and Wednesday

ajc.com
By The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 35 minutes ago

On Monday at 1:59 p.m. the National Weather Service issued an updated freeze watch valid from Tuesday 11 p.m. until Wednesday 9 a.m. The watch is for Coffee, Jeff Davis, Bacon, Appling, Wayne, Atkinson, Pierce, Brantley, Echols, Clinch, Camden, Ware and Charlton counties.

The NWS states, "Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 degrees possible."

"Appropriate action should be taken to ensure tender vegetation and outdoor pets have adequate protection from the cold temperatures. Young children, the elderly and the homeless are especially vulnerable to the cold. Take measures to protect them," explains the NWS. "Take measures to protect young children, the elderly and the homeless. To prevent water pipes from freezing, especially where temperatures are less than 28 degrees, wrap or drain or allow them to drip slowly. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold."

Freeze watch or warning - this is what it means

Freeze warnings are issued from May to October (but can be extended if necessary), when low temperatures are expected to be 29-32 degrees. If there is a potential for temperatures to fall into these thresholds, a freeze watch may be issued a few days ahead of time.

According to the NWS, if a freeze warning or watch is issued for your area, there is little you can do to protect plants. If you can move your sensitive plants inside, do so because the freeze will likely kill them, depending on the severity of conditions.

Source: The National Weather Service

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image
Update: Freeze watch issued for Georgia for Tuesday
Placeholder Image
Update: Cook and Berrien counties under a freeze watch Sunday
Placeholder Image
Update: Camden County under a freeze warning Tuesday
Placeholder Image
Update: The current freeze warning will expire at 9 a.m.
The Latest
Placeholder Image
Update: Georgia under a freeze warning Tuesday35m ago
Update: Camden County under a freeze warning Tuesday
Update: Frost advisory issued for Camden County until Monday morning
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Georgia’s first oyster ranchers harvest success with floating farm
Bruce Thompson’s life, legacy and final lessons celebrated
Trooper, suspect hurt after gunfire exchanged at Rockdale gas station, GBI says