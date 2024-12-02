Update: Freeze watch for Georgia for Tuesday and Wednesday

On Monday at 1:59 p.m. the National Weather Service issued an updated freeze watch valid from Tuesday 11 p.m. until Wednesday 9 a.m. The watch is for Coffee, Jeff Davis, Bacon, Appling, Wayne, Atkinson, Pierce, Brantley, Echols, Clinch, Camden, Ware and Charlton counties.

The NWS states, "Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 degrees possible."

"Appropriate action should be taken to ensure tender vegetation and outdoor pets have adequate protection from the cold temperatures. Young children, the elderly and the homeless are especially vulnerable to the cold. Take measures to protect them," explains the NWS. "Take measures to protect young children, the elderly and the homeless. To prevent water pipes from freezing, especially where temperatures are less than 28 degrees, wrap or drain or allow them to drip slowly. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold."