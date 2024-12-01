Freeze watch for Georgia for Monday

A freeze watch was issued by the National Weather Service on Sunday at 2:35 a.m. valid for Monday between 1 a.m. and 8 a.m. The watch is for Coffee, Jeff Davis, Bacon, Appling, Wayne, Atkinson, Pierce, Brantley, Echols, Clinch, Camden, Ware and Charlton counties.

The NWS states, "For the Freeze Warning for inland southeast Georgia and the Suwannee Valley of northeast Florida, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 degrees. For the Freeze Watch for inland southeast Georgia and portions of inland northeast Florida, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 possible."

"Appropriate action should be taken to ensure tender vegetation and outdoor pets have adequate protection from the cold temperatures. Young children, the elderly and the homeless are especially vulnerable to the cold. Take measures to protect them," says the NWS. "Take measures to protect young children, the elderly and the homeless. To prevent water pipes from freezing; wrap or drain or allow them to drip slowly. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold."