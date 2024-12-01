Atlanta Weather
Freeze watch for Georgia for Monday

By The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
50 minutes ago

A freeze watch was issued by the National Weather Service on Sunday at 2:35 a.m. valid for Monday between 1 a.m. and 8 a.m. The watch is for Coffee, Jeff Davis, Bacon, Appling, Wayne, Atkinson, Pierce, Brantley, Echols, Clinch, Camden, Ware and Charlton counties.

The NWS states, "For the Freeze Warning for inland southeast Georgia and the Suwannee Valley of northeast Florida, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 degrees. For the Freeze Watch for inland southeast Georgia and portions of inland northeast Florida, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 possible."

"Appropriate action should be taken to ensure tender vegetation and outdoor pets have adequate protection from the cold temperatures. Young children, the elderly and the homeless are especially vulnerable to the cold. Take measures to protect them," says the NWS. "Take measures to protect young children, the elderly and the homeless. To prevent water pipes from freezing; wrap or drain or allow them to drip slowly. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold."

What to do if there is a freeze watch or warning

Freeze warnings are issued from May to October (but can be extended if necessary), when low temperatures are expected to be 29-32 degrees. If there is a potential for temperatures to fall into these thresholds, a freeze watch may be issued a few days ahead of time.

According to the NWS, if a freeze warning or watch is issued for your area, there is little you can do to protect plants. If you can move your sensitive plants inside, do so because the freeze will likely kill them, depending on the severity of conditions.

Source: The National Weather Service

