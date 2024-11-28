Atlanta Weather
Freeze watch affecting Augusta metropolitan area Saturday

By The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
17 minutes ago

On Thursday at 2:58 a.m. a freeze watch was issued by the National Weather Service valid for Saturday between 3 a.m. and 9 a.m. The watch is for Lincoln, McDuffie, Columbia, Richmond and Burke counties.

The NWS adds, "Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 degrees possible."

"Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft. Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing," comments the NWS. "Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent water pipes from freezing; wrap or drain or allow them to drip slowly. Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft."

What to do if there is a freeze watch or warning

Freeze warnings are issued from May to October (but can be extended if necessary), when low temperatures are expected to be 29-32 degrees. If there is a potential for temperatures to fall into these thresholds, a freeze watch may be issued a few days ahead of time.

According to the NWS, if a freeze warning or watch is issued for your area, there is little you can do to protect plants. If you can move your sensitive plants inside, do so because the freeze will likely kill them, depending on the severity of conditions.

Source: The National Weather Service

