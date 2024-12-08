Atlanta Weather
Atlanta Weather

Freeze warning likely to expire at 9 a.m.

ajc.com
By The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

The warning was for Coffee, Jeff Davis, Bacon, Appling, Wayne, Atkinson, Pierce, Brantley, Echols, Clinch, Camden, Ware and Charlton counties.

"The threat has ended," according to the National Weather Service.

Freeze watch or warning - this is what it means

Freeze warnings are issued from May to October (but can be extended if necessary), when low temperatures are expected to be 29-32 degrees. If there is a potential for temperatures to fall into these thresholds, a freeze watch may be issued a few days ahead of time.

According to the NWS, if a freeze warning or watch is issued for your area, there is little you can do to protect plants. If you can move your sensitive plants inside, do so because the freeze will likely kill them, depending on the severity of conditions.

Source: The National Weather Service

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image
Be prepared for fire danger in Northeast Georgia until Friday evening
Placeholder Image
Weather alert issued for fire danger in Georgia until Friday evening
Placeholder Image
Update: Freeze warning affecting Georgia Sunday
Placeholder Image
Update: Georgia under a freeze watch Sunday
The Latest
Placeholder Image
Update: Prepare for fire danger in Georgia until Saturday evening
Update: Freeze warning affecting Georgia Sunday
Update: Georgia under a freeze watch Sunday
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Timeline: What to know about Druid Hills High School
Out-of-state travel for abortions increases among Georgia women
Weekend Predictions: Georgia becomes SEC champ, Falcons lose in Minnesota