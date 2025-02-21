Update: Freeze warning issued for Georgia until Saturday morning

The National Weather Service issued an updated freeze warning at 1:23 p.m. on Friday valid from 10 p.m. until Saturday 8 a.m. The warning is for Coffee, Jeff Davis, Bacon, Appling, Wayne, Atkinson, Pierce, Brantley, Echols, Clinch, Camden, Ware and Charlton counties.

The NWS states, "Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 degrees expected."

"Appropriate action should be taken to ensure tender vegetation and outdoor pets have adequate protection from the cold temperatures. Young children, the elderly and the homeless are especially vulnerable to the cold. Take measures to protect them," states the NWS. "Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold."