Freeze warning issued for Georgia for Sunday

By The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
34 minutes ago

On Saturday at 2:21 a.m. a freeze warning was issued by the National Weather Service valid for Sunday between 1 a.m. and 8 a.m. The warning is for Brantley, Echols, Clinch, Camden, Charlton and Ware counties.

The NWS says, "For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 33 degrees will result in frost formation. For the Freeze Warning for inland southeast Georgia and the Suwannee Valley of northeast Florida, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected."

"Appropriate action should be taken to ensure tender vegetation and outdoor pets have adequate protection from the cold temperatures. Young children, the elderly and the homeless are especially vulnerable to the cold. Take measures to protect them. Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered," explains the NWS. "Take measures to protect young children, the elderly and the homeless. To prevent water pipes from freezing; wrap or drain or allow them to drip slowly. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold."

Freeze watch or warning - this is what it means

Freeze warnings are issued from May to October (but can be extended if necessary), when low temperatures are expected to be 29-32 degrees. If there is a potential for temperatures to fall into these thresholds, a freeze watch may be issued a few days ahead of time.

According to the NWS, if a freeze warning or watch is issued for your area, there is little you can do to protect plants. If you can move your sensitive plants inside, do so because the freeze will likely kill them, depending on the severity of conditions.

Source: The National Weather Service

