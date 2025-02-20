Freeze warning issued for Dougherty and Baker counties for Friday

A freeze warning was issued by the National Weather Service on Thursday at 3:14 p.m. valid for Friday between 1 a.m. and 10 a.m. for Dougherty and Baker counties.
The NWS says, "Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 24 degrees expected."
"Wind chill values can lead to hypothermia with prolonged exposure. Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing," explains the NWS. "Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Keep pets indoors as much as possible. Make sure outdoor animals have a warm, dry shelter, food, and unfrozen water. Make frequent checks on older family, friends, and neighbors. Ensure portable heaters are used correctly. Do not use generators or grills inside. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing."
What to do if there is a freeze watch or warning
Freeze warnings are issued from May to October (but can be extended if necessary), when low temperatures are expected to be 29-32 degrees. If there is a potential for temperatures to fall into these thresholds, a freeze watch may be issued a few days ahead of time.
According to the NWS, if a freeze warning or watch is issued for your area, there is little you can do to protect plants. If you can move your sensitive plants inside, do so because the freeze will likely kill them, depending on the severity of conditions.
Source: The National Weather Service
Featured
Credit: Fulton County government
Fulton judge jailed witness, sought family favors, watchdog says
Georgia's judicial watchdog agency says the Fulton County judge detained a 22-year-old woman during her parents’ divorce proceedings as a way to scold her for “daddy issues.”
Kemp threatens to back primary challenges against Republicans who oppose his litigation rewrite
An advisor to Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp warned Republicans in the state Legislature to support Kemp's civil litigation overhaul or face the consequences.